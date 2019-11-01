|
Robert Dean Pead
St. George - The Best Father Ever, Robert Dean Pead, age 89, quietly passed away on October 27, 2019. While surrounded by his children in pleasant conversation, he decided to sneak off to the joyous family reunion planned, just beyond the veil.
Robert was born on January 8, 1930 to Frederick Budd Pead and Henrietta Harmon in Fairview, Wyoming. He soon, thereafter, became an orphan boy, when his mother died in 1932 and his father in 1935. He was very much loved by his older siblings: Budd, Loreen, Ballard, Marie, Elaine, and Raymond and was loved by his younger sister, Cleoetta.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. George 9th Ward Chapel, 550 East 700 South, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah, and prior to service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019