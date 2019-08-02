Services
Hillcrest Memorial Center:
9353 W. Clearwater Ave.
Kennewick, WA 99336
509-737-9717
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4445 Olympia Street
Kennewick, WA
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Olympia Building
4445 Olympia Street
Kennewick, WA
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
St. George City Cemetery
650 E Tabernacle St
St. George, UT
Robert Earl Harper Jr.


1951 - 2019
Robert Earl Harper Jr. Obituary
Robert Earl Harper Jr., 68 of Kennewick, WA passed away July 30, 2019 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick. He was born on April 13, 1951 to Robert and Barbra (Le Fevre) Harper in St. George, Utah.

Robert served in the National Guard, was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a retired truck driver for Walmart.

He enjoyed working in the Temple and spending time with his children and grandchildren. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting with his brother in-law Joe. They had a lot of fun adventures together. He loved talking on the phone and could spend hours talking to Joe, Slug, Steve and John.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Wanda; sons Patrick Meehan, Trent Harper, Derrick Meehan, and Trevor Harper; daughter Angelic Meehan; sisters Gwyn Moore, Chris Miller, and Arlene Harper-Veith. He was preceded in death by his parents; son Brad Harper and sister Linda Cottam; brothers, Dale Harper and Doug Harper.

Viewing and Visitation will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Center from 4-7pm and Thursday, August 1, pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Olympia Building, 4445 Olympia Street, Kennewick from 10-10:45am with Funeral Services starting at 11:00am

Interment with a Graveside Service will be at the St. George City Cemetery, 650 E Tabernacle St, St. George, UT on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00pm

For online condolences please visit his tribute page at www.Askhillcrest.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019
