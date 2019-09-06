|
|
Robert Hunt
Washington - Robert Miles Hunt, 77, Saint George Utah, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home September 3, 2019. Born January 11, 1942 in Caliente Nevada. Son of Miles J. Hunt and Della P. Hunt. Married Susan D. Hunt in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. He graduated from Pleasant Grove High School. He enjoyed many hobbies like fly fishing, piloting small aircraft and photography. He worked for Walker Oil for 20 years. He enjoyed helping others in the AA program. He was a perfectionist and a very detail-oriented person. He enjoyed family vacations and cruising the Bahamas with his lifelong sweetheart. Robert is survived by his wife Susan Hunt, son Richard M. Hunt (Christy J Hunt),daughter Carrie (Hunt) Williams (Richard J Williams) Siblings: Jeannine Ferguson and Lorraine Tabrizi. He has six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sandra Short. The family would like to thank IHC hospice for their loving care in his final days. Viewing will be held at 10:30 am at the LDS chapel located at 1867 So. Washington Fields Rd. in Washington UT, afterword's a funeral will follow at 12:00 pm. Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at: www.SerenityStG.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019