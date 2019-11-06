|
Robert Hyrum Lee
Beaver - Robert Hyrum Lee passed away November 3, 2019 in Beaver, Utah, less than a month before his 90th birthday.
Robert was born on December 2, 1929 in Glenwood, Utah to Hyrum and Flaral Lee. The family soon moved to St. George in 1931where he attended kindergarten. Then the family moved in 1936 to Beaver, where Robert spent the rest of his life. He graduated from Beaver High School in 1948 and attended Woodbury Business College in 1948-49. He graduated from the Colorado School of Banking in 1960.
He married Colleen Cox, also from Beaver, in the St. George LDS Temple on September 7, 1949. A year after they were married, Robert served in Korea with the "Triple Deuce" National Guard unit. When he returned home, he went to work for the Beaver Branch of the Milford State Bank.
Robert and Colleen worked hard to be successful in the bank, and Robert was named vice president in January 1974. The bank eventually sold to First Interstate Bank where he worked until his retirement in 1992.
Early in their married lives, Robert and Colleen were involved in a number of successful business ventures, including the Lee Poultry Farm which produced 800 to 900 eggs each day. They also raised pigs and calves, and Robert did the bookkeeping for Wallace O'Keefe and his Mystery Sniffer Mine and was a part owner of the Ponderosa Café from 1965 to 1992.
Robert was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as ward finance clerk for many years, as well as other positions.
Robert was also active in the community, working with the Lions Club, which was instrumental in establishing and building the Beaver Little League, the golf course, and the race track. He served on the Beaver Valley Hospital Board where Colleen worked as a pink lady for many years. He was also mayor of Beaver City from 1983 to 1991.
Colleen, the love of Robert's life, passed away in 1997. He remarried Helen Gale in 1998. She passed away in 2009.
He is survived by his children Debra (Reed) Carter of Beaver, Michael (Vicki) Lee of Parowan, Bruce (Jolene) Lee of Enoch, Steven Lee of Provo, and Marianne (Joseph) White of Beaver, a brother Merrill of Beaver, 17 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Colleen; his second wife, Helen; his brother Clair; and his great-granddaughter, Sandra Jane White.
A viewing will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30am with the funeral following at 12 noon. Both will be in the Beaver LDS Stake Center at 1350 East 200 North in Beaver. Interment will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Condolences can be made online at www.sumortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019