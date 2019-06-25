|
Robert "Bob" J. Sigfrid
Cedar City - Robert "Bob" J. Sigfrid, DVM, age 91, of Cedar City, Utah, formerly of Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, died on Friday, June 21, 2019, at his home.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Southern Utah Mortuary in Cedar City, Utah (190 N 300 W, Cedar City).
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Parkers Prairie with Pastor Rachel Stout officiating. Music is provided by organist, Pam Wenzel. Interment is at the Parkers Prairie Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Minnesota Honor Guard and the Parkers Prairie American Legion Post #219.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m., Monday, July 8, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church and will continue one hour prior to the service.
Robert John was born on June 24, 1927, to John Edward and Elsie Louise (Johnson) Sigfrid in Parkers Prairie. He was baptized on November 18, 1927 and confirmed on June 8, 1941. Bob graduated from Parkers Prairie High School in 1945, where he also proposed the name Panthers as their mascot. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on Yap Island in the South Pacific. Bob was honorably discharged on January 2, 1947. When he returned home, Bob learned to fly at Alexandria Aviation in 1947, where he earned many ratings as a pilot which include: Commercial, SE Land, ME Land, Instrument, Helicopter, Glider and Certified Flight Instructor. He did a lot of miscellaneous charter work and also assisted with search and rescue and life flight. He was united in marriage to Virginia Ella Lehman on March 5, 1950 in Parkers Prairie. Bob continued his education at the University of Minnesota and earned his Bachelor of Science degree on March 15, 1956. He also earned his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Minnesota on June 11, 1960. Bob was a Federal employee for 43 years. During that time, he was a U.S. Postal Service Mail Carrier and Veterinarian for USDA domestically and overseas. Bob also was a commercial pilot and part owner of Color Canyons Aviation. During his working career he also helped re-establish bighorn sheep at Zion National Park in 1973. Bob also assisted in eradicating avian influenza in Lancaster, Pennsylvania from 1983 to 1984 and brucellosis in a Utah bison heard in 1988. After his wife's death in 1976, Bob developed a long-term companionship with Sonja Wyckoff that lasted until her passing in 2008. He retired on June 2, 1989. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Elks, Civil Air Patrol and Utah Veterinary Medical Association. He enjoyed airplanes, fishing and cattle ranching. Bob was special to so many people. He helped family and friends financially and emotionally with his warmth, humor, wisdom and humility.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gene Sigfrid and Darol Sigfrid; wife, Ginny Sigfrid; and longtime companion, Sonja Wyckoff.
Bob is survived by his sister, Donna Sigfrid of Parkers Prairie; three nephews, Gene Sigfrid Jr. of Corbett, Oregon, Steven Sigfrid of Deer Creek and John Sigfrid of Minneapolis; close friends and caregivers, Sam and Olena Taylor; and many extended family and friends.
Pallbearers are Gary Thompson, Daniel Sigfrid, Chris Sigfrid, Sam Taylor, Matthew Taylor, Ross Taylor, Jim Breeze, and Dale Weber. Honorary pallbearers are Steven Sigfrid, John Sigfrid, Dean Swanson, and George Ketter.
