Robert Jay Smith
St. George - Robert Jay Smith, age 78, passed away September 10, 2019 in St. George, UT.
He born on June 22, 1941 in Oakland, CA., son of Jay Eldon Smith and Venice Tuft. His family moved to Napa, CA in 1956. He graduated from Brigham Young University.
He married Jane Newman and had two children, Andra Kimes and Ryan Robert Smith. They were later divorced.
He married Jan Keller in 1999 and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 2002. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
His career included: advertising, plant/sales manager, engineer, designer of linear motion devices and general manager of a manufacturing facility in the San Francisco Bay area.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Keller Smith, his children Andra Kimes, Ryan Robert Smith, Rebecca Parker, Jeremy Winn, Teresa Holt, and Maile Montierth; 26 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Crimson Cliffs Ward Chapel, located at 2079 E. 2450 South, St. George, UT. Interment will be at a later date in Napa, CA.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019