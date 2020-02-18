|
Robert "Bob" Jerry Augenstein
St. George - Robert "Bob" Jerry Augenstein passed away at his home in St. George, Utah, Saturday February 15, 2020. His send-off was joyous as we laughed and loved with him remembering the wonderful life he shared with his family and friends.
Bob was born in Denver, Colorado, August 31, 1943. He was raised by his mother and step-father, Rosa Bell Dell and Nat Goodwin. He was involved in chess and bowling clubs in school, and loved learning to make and fix everything at the elbow of his dad, Nat. Bob was a brilliant, interested boy who never stopped searching for knowledge. He was so skilled with his hands, and willing to help anyone or try anything. Bob would design and plan and make and help then do it again! He spent his youth hiking and driving all over the hills of Colorado in search of adventure with his younger sister Nancy.
He graduated from South High in Denver, U of CO, Boulder (BS Electrical Engr), and USC, L.A.(M.E. Electrical Engr) Leaving Denver, Bob packed up his 57 Chevy and got a job at L. A. Water and Power.
In L.A. he lived on frozen dinners and spent every weekend designing and organizing car rallies with his friends, or working on a beautiful hand-made stereo system.
Bob met Anita Poulsen, from Weston, Idaho, in L.A., and they were married in Weston in 1967, shortly after Bob converted to the LDS Church, and were later sealed in the Logan Temple. They lived in L.A. while Bob worked for Bechtel Engr. There they were blessed with their first two children, Paul Robert, 1969, and Julie RaNae, 1971. A transfer took them to Houston for a few years, then Bob made a big change when a chance visit led him to move the family to SLC, and build a Go Cart Track. It was wildly successful, and Bob loved maintaining the carts. He later sold the track and went back to consulting. He worked for Hercules aerospace, Scotia Systems, Chevron Pipeline, and finally Utah Power/Scottish Power/Rocky Mountain Power. He was the beating heart of the Y2K rollover for the whole western US.
Their third child, Heidi Lin was born in SLC in 1977. They lived in a lovely neighborhood, and had a great life with their darling kids. Anita kept a beautiful home, and was devoted to her children in their endeavors in sports and music.
On August 23, 1984, Anita passed away from the effects of Toxic Shock Syndrome. It was devastating for Bob and his little family, and for Anita's extended family.
An offer of an introduction from his boss at work, led Bob to meet and marry Andrea Adams Harris in 1985. She brought 4 children into the marriage: Dannielle, Matheson, Lindsay, and Thomas.
Bob and Andrea made a huge effort to bring together their children, who now, after 35 years see each other as full siblings. 29 Grandchildren are the tie that binds. The first two grandsons were born on Father's Day 1993 to Andrea's daughter Dannielle, and Bob's son Paul. Beating all odds, they both became natural grandparents the same day.
Bob sold coupon books, bought and sold mountains of public surplus; ran the go-cart track, built entertainment mazes and sno-cone shacks so his kids would have summer jobs; developed subdivisions; finished basements; built beautiful clocks for sale; and gave out pencils with the candy on Halloween. He tutored kids in addition through Calculus; helped them build balsawood bridges that always won; took them touring the US and Canada in a van and a tent trailer; took thousands and thousands of photos and videos; took their kids to Europe for their 16th birthday; built a gazebo for their weddings; rocka-bye bounced their babies; loved their animals; engineered a perfect fence around the yard; taught them to work; and made sure there was a lesson in everything. When it was time to play games, there was only one rule: "I'll play if you let me win."
After retirement, he took on the secondary water companies coming out of Bell Canyon Reservoir and over the course of 10 years wrote grants and guided the construction of miles of underground piping to service homes more efficiently.
There are dozens of people in this world who know the answer to their problem is to call Bob.
We'll miss our dear Bob, but are grateful he is free of his cruel friend, dementia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Delbert, Donald, Darlene; and his wife Anita. He leaves behind his wife Andrea, their children Paul (Susie Wright) Augenstein; Julie Augenstein (Erik) Johnson; Dannielle Harris (Darrin) Larkin; Matheson (Micki Bullock) Harris; Lindsay Harris (Matt) Kjar; Heidi Augenstein (Ryan) Willden; Thomas (Jocelyn Palmer) Harris; 29 grandchildren, siblings Luther Augenstein and Nancy Bundy.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00am at the Sandy Granite South Stake Center, 2130 E. 10000 S., Sandy, UT 84092. Viewings will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6-8 pm and Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9-10:30 am prior to services at the same location. Interment will be in the Mountain View Memorial Estates Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020