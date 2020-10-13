Robert Lane Goodwin
Cedar City - Robert Lane Goodwin born May 26, 1947 passed away on October 10, 2020 one week after his wife Marsha. Robert was born in Cedar City, Utah to Robert (Bob) and Irene Gentry Goodwin. Robert grew up in Cedar City, Utah on Highland Drive where he enjoyed all of the benefits of the small town including riding horses, rolling rocks off of the Red Hill, playing in Coal Creek, and sledding down Right Hand Canyon. He graduated from Cedar City High School in 1966 he was then drafted into the Army to serve in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968. After his service he enjoyed the rodeo scene where he rode bareback and met his Rodeo Queen Marsha, they were later married on April 24th, 1970. They later had three children Lynnette, Benton, and Boyd, and were all sealed in the temple on April 24th, 1993.
Robert had a strong testimony of Heavenly Father and his son Jesus Christ. He served them by serving his fellow man and serving in his church with various callings from Sunday School President, callings in the Iron Mission Branch, and Stake High Councilman.
Some things that would light Robert's life up and make him laugh were: scaring the hell out people to see their reaction, especially John Spevak who he worked with for well over 25 years, teasing older people at church that they were going into the wrong restroom. Other things he enjoyed were driving truck for a living, horse riding with his kids, and grand kids, fishing, hunting, getting pine nuts out to Indian Peaks, and many other family involved activities. He had a special love and appreciation for his ancestors who suffered so he could live where he did until he died. We're sure he has looked them all up to thank them personally and talk with them about the experiences they had, which he took to heart.
Robert and Marsha settled in New Harmony, Utah a place he truly thought was his own valley in heaven. He served for many years on the Town Board where he diligently strived to keep the town and values that he cherished the same for generations to come. He wanted to keep New Harmony how he found it and slow the growth that would potentially put those values at risk. Robert was a true family man and always put them first, made sure they never went without, and always had the best.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr Wilcox, PA David Cowley, Dr Garrett, and all nurses he liked to tease with a flinch and jump when poking him with needles. Special thanks to his caretakers and angels on earth, Anna and Liz who he developed a special bond with in his last year on this earth. God bless everyone, family and friends, for making Robert's life as good as possible up til the end!
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N. 300 W. Cedar City, UT). A viewing will be held prior to the service from 11:30 am- 12:45 pm. Interment will be at the New Harmony Cemetery at 3:15 pm under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
. An extended version of the obituary can be found at www.sumortuary.com
.