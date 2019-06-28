|
Robert Pritchard (Bobby Valero)
Cedar City - Dec. 4, 1950-June 21, 2019.
Robert Pritchard (Bobby Valero) passed away unexpectedly at his home in Cedar City, Utah, Friday, June 21 from a heart attack. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence "Jack" and Hazel Ruth Pritchard of Madison, Alabama, and also by his older brother James "Jim" Pritchard of Madison. His dad passed in 2007, mom in 2011, and brother in 2013.
Survivors include his sweetheart, Jennifer Stone, brother Jerry Pritchard and Jerry's wife Rebecca of Ardmore, Alabama, nephews Daniel and Christopher Pritchard, also of Ardmore, and a great nephew and great niece. Robert is a graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, NH, and of the University of Virginia.
He was born in Springfield Missouri, to a naval family and spent many childhood years on military bases, where he learned to love sailing, even living on his sailboat Cassiopeia for over 30 years. After working many years on the west coast as an electrical engineer and manager for COMSAT and SPAWAR, Bobby moved to Cedar City to follow his love.
Bobby was well loved in the Cedar City, Utah and San Diego communities. He loved the local wildlife, especially the deer, horses and birds, and often posted pictures on What's Happening in Cedar City and Color Country Camera Club. He won prizes for his photography in Iron County Today, the Iron County Fair, and his picture of the temple was featured in the brochure for the open house. He was also teaching salsa classes for SUU Community Education and at Toadz and could often be spotted doing impromptu dances around town.
He lived every day with gratitude and appreciation, showing kindness and love to all he met. He was also very adventurous, trying many new things in retirement, including ziplining, canyoneering, parasailing, swimming with sharks, visiting many gardens and national parks, hiking, camping, photographing wild horses, kayaking, mountain biking, and four wheeling. He will be greatly missed!
An open house with light refreshments celebrating his life will be held at his residence, 1684 S. Hillcrest Dr. Cedar City on Friday, June 28, 6:30-8:30 for any who want to attend. Bring your stories and dance shoes! Please RSVP to [email protected] Condolences can also be posted on https://www.facebook.com/Robert-Bobby-Valero-Pritchard-Memorial-Page-1565346520268539/.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 28, 2019