|
|
Robert Rowley
Parowan - Robert Alvin Rowley (Bob) passed away peacefully on Monday March 11, 2019 at 6:57 A.M. at the age of 94.
He left behind a highly accomplished and priceless legacy of love, caring, hard work and wisdom. As a family man, friend, geologist, engineer and musician his legacy will be remembered and continue to benefit the people and places he touched for generations to come.
Bob was born in Parowan, Utah on August 21, 1924 to William Clair and Roberta Benson Rowley. He was the second of eight children and spent his youth in this busy, loving Parowan home. He was—according to his Mother— "a very bright and alert little boy." His youth was spent playing in the fields and mountains surrounding Parowan, reading, tending to the family farm, and playing the trumpet. His natural curiosity, the deep love from his family, and the beautiful land that surrounded him as a young man would shape and define him for the rest of his life. Bob wrote, "My most precious childhood memories are of my mother, dad, brothers and sisters. To a child and youth growing up in the 1920's and 1930's, Parowan was an ideal place to be."
After graduating from Parowan High School, Bob attended college at BAC in Cedar City and BYU in Provo
where he graduated with a degree in Geology in 1948. He also worked through his university years as a professional trumpet player for various big band jazz ensembles. He would continue to play trumpet well into his eighties for many different groups including the Winn Seegmiller Band who provided beautiful dance music for Parowan Birthday Balls.
After graduating, Bob accepted a job as a Geologist for US Steel's Columbia Iron Mine and moved back to Parowan, where he would work in mapping and identifying iron and mineral deposits for the mining operations throughout the west until 1962—when his department was moved to offices out-of-state. During this time, he made many geologic discoveries and mapping advancements that helped shape the mining industry in the area.
After his job with the Columbia Iron Mine ended, Bob went to work with the Utah Department of
Highways as an engineer. He would go on to work in key roles on many highway projects in Southern Utah and throughout the State before retiring as the managing director for the regional office in 1992. He worked as the Project Engineer for the construction of I-15 between Cedar City and Beaver and during this time, he helped innovate, develop and implement many new highway engineering and construction processes that improved road safety and longevity. You simply cannot drive in Southern Utah without benefiting from his work as a Highway Engineer. Each time you drive north, you are driving on his work and his art.
Two families have been blessed to have Bob in their lives. While at BYU, a beautiful home-town girl caught his eye. He and Cleone Johnson were married January 24, 1948. Together they had eight children: Robert Alan (Kathryn) Rowley, Richard Johnson Rowley, Guy James Rowley, Susan Lorraine (Mike) Thompson, Russell J. (Kathleen) Rowley, Laurel Ann Rowley, Lynna Kaye Rowley, and Ryan Gage Rowley. Their lives together were filled with many joys and some sorrows as they have lost three of their children—Laurel Ann, Rick and Ryan. Eventually the marriage ended, but the children and grandchildren remained close to the daddy and grandpa they loved.
March 7, 1992, Bob married Katrine T. Johnson as she and her family opened their hearts to welcome and love Bob as much as he has loved them. Katrine had six boys: Ronald F. (Deborah) Johnson, Dennis (Debra) Johnson, Jerald T. (Ronda) Johnson, Thomas C. (Kathrine) Johnson, Steven T. (Celeste) Johnson, and Brian T. (Cecilia) Johnson. They have been a wonderful blessing and given him many years of joy.
Funeral services will be on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Parowan 2nd Ward chapel (59 S 100 W, Parowan, UT). Viewings will be on Friday, March 15 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, and on Saturday, March 16 from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm at the Parowan 2nd Ward building. Interment will be in Parowan City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019