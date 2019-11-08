|
Robert "Bob" Smith
St. George, Utah - Bob passed away Oct.2 2019 at the Veterans home in Ivins, Utah.
He was born in Logan, Utah to Fern and Donald Smith.
He has been a resident of Logan, Salt Lake City and St. George.
Bob was an avid hiker and a former member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the VA Home and Zions Way Hospice. Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at serenitystg.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of So. Utah, 986-9100.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019