Robert Steven Hinton
Robert Steven Hinton

Hurricane - Steven was born on February 21, 1950 and died at home on September 8, 2020

Steven was born in Visalia, California to Glendon M. Hinton and Irma Mable Woods Hinton. The family moved to Hurricane, Utah when Steven was 2 years old.

Steven loves Utah but especially Southern Utah. He graduated from Hurricane High School in 1968. He attended Dixie State College one semester before leaving on an LDS Mission for 2 years to serve in the Gulf States Mission.

He returned home and attended Southern Utah State College in Cedar City, Utah, where he met his future wife Ruth Ellen Woodard. They were married on November 9, 1972 in the St. George Temple.

They have three children: Dawson Reed Hinton (Stefanie), Anya Kaye Robanske (James), and Brigette Lee Hinton. Steven has 8 grandchildren.

Steven drove truck both long and short hall most of his life. He always worked hard for his family. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, 2 brother (Danny) and (Morris Glen), 1 sister (Roberta) and 1 granddaughter (Hannah).

A memorial service will be held at the old Red Brick Chapel located at 274 South 100 West Hurricane, Utah on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the church.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St, St. George, UT. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
