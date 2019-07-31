|
Robert "Bob" Warren
Central, Utah - Bob was born in Gulfport Mississippi May 6th 1934 and passed away July 8th, 2019.
He joined the Palm Springs Fire Department and served 22 years until retiring in 1990.
He moved to Utah after retirement, designed and built a home in Central where we found a more gentle, peaceful and relaxed life style.
He is survived by his wife, Susan of 53 years, 5 children, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held August 3rd at 11:00 am at the St. George Community Church
95 South 800 East (Across the street from Dixie University)
There will be a luncheon following the service.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 31, 2019