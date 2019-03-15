Robert Wayne Smith



St. George - Robert Wayne Smith, 79, passed through the veil on March 10, 2019 in his home. He was born March 9, 1940 in Southgate, California to William Howard Smith and Daisy Opal Jackson.



Robert served his country as a Petty Officer, 3rd Class, from 1957 to 1961. He married his high school sweetheart, Glenda Elloween Eaton on April 14, 1958 in Winslow, AZ. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple.



Throughout his life he sought to bless the lives of others with his skilled hands. He owned a cabinet company for many years, built a 42' trawler, tinkered with model trains, and ended his life crafting exquisite quilts for those he loved. His love of travel began as a pilot, continued as he and his wife traveled around the US and Canada in a motorhome, and eventually took trips around the world.



Robert is preceded in death by his son, Robert Wayne Smith, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Glenda; his daughter, Cynthia Elaine Myrold; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Southgate 2nd Ward Chapel, 1068 West Chandler Drive, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Monday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Tonaquint Cemetery.