Rodney Fernandes
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Hurricane - Here we lay to rest our father Rodney John Fernandes, 74, passed away on June 3, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. Rodney John Fernandes is a resident in the state of Utah. Rodney John Fernandes is a Veteran of the United States Air Force and a recipient of the Purple Heart award from the Vietnam War.

Rodney John Fernandes is survived by his loving sister Donna Hamilton and his three children, Roddy Fernandes, Wendy Beard, and Daniel Fernandes.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00 am, at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, UT). Interment will be in the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 16, 2019
