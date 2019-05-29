|
Roger Jacob Dieleman
- - Roger Jacob Dieleman was born April 22, 1941 in Redding, California.
The family moved to Boulder City, Nevada when he was two weeks old. He grew up in Boulder City and excelled in sports, especially football. Roger attended The University of Nevada Reno and graduated with a degree in business finance. It was there that he met and married Cheryl Fallon. They had two children, Rob and Mike.
He worked with Jake's Crane and Dielco Crane; was a long time member of the International Union of Operating Engineers and was vested in three different locals. He was an amazing, hands on, rugged talent in the heavy lift & haul industries and prevailed as a master crane operator, heavy haul expert and was clairvoyant at figuring the most challenging jobs.
In life he enjoyed the mountains in Southern Utah, Caliente, Nevada and a comradery with the people who lived there.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jake and Ruth Dieleman, and is survived by his sons, 3 grandchildren, brothers Richard, Bob, and sister Kathie Coon. Family will be at Sunset Gardens 3931 E. Sunset Road , Las Vegas on Friday , May 31, 2019 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Service will be June 1, 2019 at Grace Community Church 1150 Wyoming Street in Boulder City, Nevada at 11:00 A.M.. A luncheon will be held at the Boulder City Elks Lodge 1217 Nevada Hwy. for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to and have a toast in celebration of his life.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 29, 2019