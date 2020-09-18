1/1
Roger P. Matheson
Roger P. Matheson

Henderson, NV - Roger Paice Matheson, age 62, slipped away peacefully at his son's home in Henderson, Nevada surrounded by family on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born June 14, 1958 in Cedar City, Utah to Cleon Jones Matheson and Vanna Vee Paice. On November 4, 1978 he married Marcelee Slack in Cedar City.

Roger lived his early years in Enoch, Utah. There he learned to work hard running heavy equipment. He started his family in Farron, Utah working in the coal mines. Later they moved back to Enoch and he commuted to Enterprise to work in the silver mine. In 1988, he moved his young family to Las Vegas as he took employment at the Nevada Test Site. Finally he retired to Scenic Arizona where he could enjoy his hobbies which included gardening and model cars. He was a craftsman and enjoyed making furniture and cabinets. He loved the outdoors, camping and fishing, and his favorite "child" was Bruce, the boxer.

Survivors include his wife Marcy of Scenic, AZ; daughter, Jennifer (Andrew) Tuttle and granddaughter, Rylee; son, Jimmy and granddaughter Alyssa, all of Henderson, NV; sister, Barbara Jean Reber of Mesquite, NV and brother, Brent Matheson of St. George, Utah. He was preceded in death by one sister, Deloris.

Service will be private. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
