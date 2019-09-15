Services
Pine View Mortuary
566 N Mall Dr
Saint George, UT 84790
(435) 986-4222
Ronald B. Carpenter


1943 - 2019
Ronald B. Carpenter

St George, Utah - Ronald B Carpenter passed away in home on September 7, 2019. Ron was born on March 28, 1943 in Alpena, Michigan. At 17 he enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS. Midway. He was a proud American patriot and loved his country. Ron was a very successful Paint Contractor. A humble and kind man who enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding ATV's. Being an avid dirt bike rider, he use to "Hill Climb" race and ride through the Rubicon. He lived with the love of his life Vicki in the High Sierras of California, where they enjoyed the great outdoors to the fullest, and making sure that his family and friends enjoyed them as well, meeting every year for an annual Spicer's reunion and fishing derby. Once retired Ron and Vicki made St. George, UT their home, making many new and lasting friendships.

Ron is survived by his two loving daughters, Deborah Carpenter and Suzie Ulrich. His Son in Law, Chris Ulrich, his three grandchildren, CJ, Cassie, Ronnie and his great-grand daughter Scarlett.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019
