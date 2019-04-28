|
Ronald Bench
Cedar City - Ronald E Bench, 87, passed away April 23, 2019 in Cedar City, Utah surrounded by family. He was born July 17, 1931 in Logan, Utah to Francis and Ethel (Kidman) Bench. He married Sandra Keyes on February 12, 1955 and was sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on February 12, 1960.
He grew up in Utah and lived in California before returning to Utah. He was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He held many positions in Stakes and Wards. His favorite was when he and Sandra served together for almost a decade in the St. George Temple. Ronald served in the Navy, during the Korean War. He then worked for Union Pacific Railroad and various other companies before starting his own business.
He is survived by his children Debbie Pogue, Sherry (Garth) Allen, Mike (Robyn) Bench and Jeff (Bonnie) Bench. He has 19 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, 6 siblings and his son Baby Boy Bench.
His viewing will be Friday May 3rd from 6pm-7pm at the Cobble Creek Chapel at 2015 North Wedgewood Lane in Cedar City. The funeral will be on Saturday, May 4th at 11am at the same location, with a viewing starting at 9:30am. Interment will be Monday, May 6th at 11am, Aultorest Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Temple Fund or Intermountain Cancer Services. Friends and family are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 986-2085.
