Ronald E. Bell
Kaysville - 1925 - 2020
Ronald E. Bell passed away January 19th, 2020 in Kaysville, UT. He was born February 8th, 1925 in Ogallala Nebraska to Glenn Bell and Alpha Aikman Bell. Ron grew up in Nebraska farming with his family. He learned early the meaning of hard work yet he was able to have many great adventures along the way. We so enjoyed the stories of he and his brother Marvin's escapades.
Ron joined the Navy in 1944 and served honorably until his discharge in 1946. He seldom spoke of his service in World War II but he truly was a part of the greatest generation. Ron met the love of his life Gwendolyn Miller; they were married on September 20th 1947. Their marriage was solemnized in the Las Vegas temple on November 18th 1993. Together Ron and Gwen had 7 children. Those children gave them the gift of 24 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren. He adored them all!
After raising their children in West Valley, UT and his 35-year career as a mechanic for United Airlines, they moved south to St. George, UT to enjoy retirement. They loved to travel, camp and spend time with family and the many friends they meet along the way. They were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where they held various callings.
Ron loved mechanics and working with his hands. The beautiful handmade wind whirlers, macramé chairs and many other projects will continue to bring a smile and great memories to those he loved. There were many lucky enough to spend a day fishing with him in his sardine can of a fishing boat which he loved. He will be remembered for his service, humility, perseverance, kindness and his ability to see the similarity instead of differences in people.
A very special thank you to the staff of Apple Tree Assisted Living Center and Hospice who so loving cared for Ron this past year.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 24th, 2020 at Pine View Mortuary in St. George UT, 566 N Mall Drive from Noon to 1:30 pm. Interment will follow at the Washington City Cemetery alongside the love of his life.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020