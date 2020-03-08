|
Ronald Eugene Cranfill
St George, Utah - Ron Cranfill "Cranee", age 86, completed his life's journey Wednesday January 29, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 11, 1934 to Beulah Florence Pederson and James Martin Cranfill Sr. He married Delores Acerson 16, August 1952 in Evanston, Wyoming.
Ron retired from Salt Lake County Sheriff's office, serving 21 years, from 1962-1983. Specialized schooling from Weber State College, Northwestern Traffic Institute and California Training/Survival Institute. He was promoted to Sgt. in 1970 then LT. in 1978. He finished his career as a Watch Commander, Ron was a finalist in "Officer of the Year", presented by the Wasatch Front Law Enforcement Assoc. President of that Association 1984-85. Salt Lake County School Crossing Guard and Salt Lake County Flood Dept for 5 years after retiring from Salt Lake County Sheriff he moved to La Verkin, Utah in 1992 and worked at the Hurricane City Police Dept for 5 years.
He enjoyed writing poetry, camping, off-highway exploration, landscaping, restoring old cars and farm equipment. Dad said everyone he knew and met enhanced his life in many wonderful ways. Most knew him as a tender hearted, caring and emotional man.
He is survived by his children; Ron E. (Carol Stover) Cranfill Jr., Terrie L. Jackson, James D. (Nancy Cameron) Cranfill, Susan K. (Dean) Schofield, Cindy L. (Nathan) Denison and Jolene Sturzenegger, whom he considered his daughter and her four children. 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Gathering for family and friends at 4 E 400 North, Hurricane, Utah, 1:00 to 3:00 pm on March 14th, 2020.
Gathering for family and friends at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 South 2200 West, Riverton, Utah, noon to 2:00 pm on March 16th, 2020. Graveside Services to follow at Riverton City Cemetery, 12765 South 1400 West, Riverton, Utah.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020