Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1130 E. Brigham Road,
St. George, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1130 E. Brigham Road,
St. George, UT
Ronald N. Cazier


1933 - 2020
Ronald N. Cazier Obituary
Ronald N. Cazier

St. George - Ronald N. Cazier, resident of St. George, Utah, ended his mortal journey on January 25, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born on November 15, 1933 in St. George, and spent his childhood in the Las Vegas and Reno areas. He attended high school in Las Vegas and went on to earn a degree in physics at BYU. Ron served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ in Oslo, Norway. He was married to Elna Perry on December 17, 1959. They had six children and were divorced in 1980.

Ron worked as a senior manufacturing engineer at Thiokol, and lived 30 years in Brigham City. Ron married Karen Kluesner in 1982. They moved to St. George after retirement where Ron enjoyed bicycling, building his videography business, singing in the Southern Utah Heritage Choir, and traveling. He has served faithfully in Church callings in Elder's Quorum presidencies, and as Ward financial clerk, Sunday School and Primary teacher, Ward choir member, and home teacher.

Ron is survived by his wife, Karen; children: Jeanine (Doug) Mellen, Gordon Cazier, Loralee (Randy) Wagstaff, Russell (Dawna) Cazier, Scott (Cami) Cazier and Kimberly (Chad) Hansen; step-children: Mary Jane (Robert) Lee, Linda (Jerald) King, Russell Kluesner and Robert Kluesner. Included in his progeny are 30 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1130 E. Brigham Road, St. George, Utah. Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Thanks to the staff at Dixie Regional Medical Center for their kind care.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
