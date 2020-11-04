Ronald Terry
Enterprise - Ronald Dean Terry, age 71, passed away in his home in Enterprise, UT on 3 November, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with IBM (Inclusion Body Myositis), which had left him bedridden for the past three years.
He was born in Cedar City, UT on 16 October, 1949 to Dean Hinton and Blythe Bowler Terry
He was married to Elaine Terry for 22 years. They were married at the Terry Ranch on 22 November, 1998.
Ron is survived by his wife, Elaine Terry, his sisters, Joan (Gary) Staheli, Kathy (Scott) Christensen, Cinda (Randy) Child, Phyllis (Paul) Zimmerman and his children, True, Rourke, Bree, and Chase. He has 22 grandchildren and one great-grandson and a great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held at the graveside, at Enterprise Cemetery, Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00am.
A brief viewing will be held at the cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com