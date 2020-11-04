1/1
Ronald Terry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Terry

Enterprise - Ronald Dean Terry, age 71, passed away in his home in Enterprise, UT on 3 November, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with IBM (Inclusion Body Myositis), which had left him bedridden for the past three years.

He was born in Cedar City, UT on 16 October, 1949 to Dean Hinton and Blythe Bowler Terry

He was married to Elaine Terry for 22 years. They were married at the Terry Ranch on 22 November, 1998.

Ron is survived by his wife, Elaine Terry, his sisters, Joan (Gary) Staheli, Kathy (Scott) Christensen, Cinda (Randy) Child, Phyllis (Paul) Zimmerman and his children, True, Rourke, Bree, and Chase. He has 22 grandchildren and one great-grandson and a great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at the graveside, at Enterprise Cemetery, Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00am.

A brief viewing will be held at the cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved