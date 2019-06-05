|
|
Rosalie Harmon Belliston Cahoon
St. George - Rosalie Cahoon, 85, of St. George, UT passed away June 1, 2019 at Bella Terra Care Center, St. George, UT.
Rosalie was born in Manti, UT to J. Leonard Harmon and Merl Denison Harmon on September 23, 1933.
Rosalie married Blaine Belliston on March 26, 1955 in the Manti LDS Temple; they were married until his death on April 28, 1985. Following Blaine's death Rosalie met and married W. Morris "Mory" Cahoon on July 18, 1987 with whom she spent the rest of her life. Mory loved Rosalie and was dedicated to providing her the best care he could through her declining health in the last several years of her life.
After graduating from Manti High School, Rosalie attended Snow College and Brigham Young University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. Rosalie taught Special Ed at Nephi Elementary School, Fountain Green Elementary School and Whittier Elementary School in West Valley City. She retired after over 30 years of dedication to her students.
Rosalie and Mory served in the San Diego Mission at the San Diego Temple and the Mormon Battalion Visitors Center.
Rosalie touched every life she encountered with her sweet and kind spirit.
Rosalie is survived by her husband, Mory, two sisters: Judy (Marv) Tolman of Spanish Fork, UT & Louise (Reed) Syndergaard of Manti, UT, one brother: Joel (Kari) Harmon of Manti, UT, five children, Tracy (Jill) Belliston of Lindon, UT, Teresa (Bobby) Andersen of St. George, UT, Cory (Eva) Belliston of Magna, UT, Shane (Grace) Belliston of Layton, UT, and Bret Belliston of West Jordan, UT: two stepsons: Richard Cahoon of Las Vegas, NV & Kent (Debra) Cahoon of St. George, UT: 19 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at the Nephi LDS 12th Ward, 351 North 100 West. Services will be officiated by Bishop Wayne Jarrett. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Interment, Vine Bluff Cemetery, Nephi, UT.
Rosalie's family would like to thank the staff at Terra Bella St. George and Sun Tree Hospice for their excellent care.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 5, 2019