Rosalyn DeBeve
Phoenix - Rosalyn Ott DeBeve

March 28, 1942 - May 16, 2020

On May 16, 2020, Rosalyn was called from the heavens above back home to their Starry Skies. Rosalyn was born and raised in Tropic, Utah by her father, Layton Jenis Ott, and her mother Bessie Patterson Ott. They moved to St. George, Utah in 1953. There Rosalyn graduated from Dixie High School. After graduating, she took a job as a "stewardess" with Bonanza Airlines in Las Vegas. After a few rough flights, she decided that wasn't for her and she needed to find her passion. It was then she discovered the world of Arthur Murray Dance Studios. In Salt Lake City, Utah, she met and married Jaques DeBeve in 1964. They were later divorced, but remained successful business partners for over a decade. After working together in both Utah and Cincinnati, Ohio, Rosalyn and

Jacques had the opportunity to buy their first of what would end up being three franchises in Arizona. That's when Arizona become her home and where she lived out her life. Her Phoenix Studio was the Number One studio in the United States for twelve consecutive years beginning in the late 1980's and early 1990's. Rosalyn had a 40year career of dancing, teaching dance and owning dance studios. Rosalyn possessed an effervescence for life. She worked hard all her life. She said it was because of working and teaching her life had more meaning. Even after selling several successful businesses, she retired and volunteered working in the world of dance. She is survived by her brother James D. Ott (Gaylene); Her Sister-in-law Betty Jean Byrd Ott (Layton); Her seven nieces and two nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Jenis Layton Ott and Bessie Ruby Patterson Ott; Also, proceeded by her brother Layton Patterson Ott and sister-in-law Jana Dean Slade Ott. With great sorry we say goodbye for now. Her legacy will be her generosity and kindness, along with her overall gift of unconditional love. Her legacy will continue in our hearts and guide our choices. Her unconditional love extended into her love of dogs. She is also proceeded in death, by her beautiful Mariah, she had for 7 yrs. Her brilliant and also beautiful, Misti of 10yrs. Her most recent & most difficult loss, her India Blue, truly her loyal companion of 12yrs. Because of Rosalyn's love of animals, we ask in lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary Kanab, Utah OR the Arizona Humane Society. Both organizations were near and dear to her heart. David Earl Woodbury from Arthur Murray Santa Monica published this: Roz DeBeve told me many years ago that god had perfect mathematics. When he gave us all two ears and a mouth. Roz said "listen twice as much as you speak and you will be successful". Due to COVID19, a memorial will be scheduled in the summer. Special thanks to long time friends Bob & Julia. They offered years of support and friendship, creating a mountain of memories both professionally and personally.




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
6022492111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 24, 2020
Ros and Jack were a big part of my nightclub, The Jockey Club. I would get a call about every 2 months from Ros regarding have her Arthur Murray dance competitions and graduations at my club..This went on for years and was actually fun for me to watch even though I could never dance..Her students loved the competitions and you could see the confidence they had in performing in front of other students and instructors..Thanks for being so special Ros..
BOBBY LIEB
Friend
May 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
