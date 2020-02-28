|
|
Rose Marie "Penny" Cimon
Cedar City - Rose Marie "Penny" Salvo Cimon, age 80, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on February 26, 2020, in Cedar City, Utah. She was born on March 4, 1939, in Salem, Massachusetts, to David Salvo and Mary (Casey) Bauer.
Penny was raised in Salem, Middleton and Peabody, Massachusetts, by her grandmother Anna Richard. Penny worked for many years at Filene's Department Store. She met and married the love of her life, John J. Cimon. Together they raised two children, who she stayed home to raise in Peabody, Massachusetts. John retired in 2005 and they moved to Cedar City, Utah. Penny's greatest joy was her family. She loved having family and friends around and always threw great parties and get-togethers. She was an amazing cook. She loved doing crafts and scrap booking. She made a beautiful treasure of memories for each of her grandchildren.
Penny was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Amanda. She is survived by her husband of 56 years; son, John (Nina) Cimon, of Peabody, Massachusetts; daughter, Kim (Steven) Hopkins of Cedar City, Utah; four grandchildren; Justin, Emily(Wesley), Kendra and Ashly; and one great grandson, Wilson. She is also survived by her brother, Denton Bruce Bauer of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Holly (Norm) Chandler of St George, Utah; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the South Mountain Ward, 800 South Laurie Lane, Cedar City at 12:00. Family and friends may call at the church at 10:30 am, prior to services. Interment will be at the Cedar City, Cemetery under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses who cared for Penny over the last several years, as well as Intermountain Home Care and Hospice for the wonderful care they have provided. They also wish to express a very special thank you to Becky Solomon, who took such loving care of her. The family also appreciates all those who gave of their time and resources.
Online condolences can be sent to: www.affordablefuneralservices.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020