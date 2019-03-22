|
Rose Steele
Cedar City - Rose Wood (Bonzo) Steele passed into the arms of her heavenly family on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born to Rulon S. Wood and Zona Seegmiller Wood on June 13, 1929 in Cedar City, Utah. She was the second of five children. She attended school in Cedar City and spent much of her young life helping her father with his ranch and sheep in both Cedar City and on Cedar Mountain. She married John C. Bonzo on August 26,1946. They had four children and spent much of the next 16 years living in various places in the U.S.A. and France while John continued his career in the U.S. Army. John passed away in October 1963, while serving as a Military Advisor in South Vietnam. Rose attended the College of Southern Utah, where she eventually met and married Marlon M. Steele on December 31, 1965. They were later sealed in the St. George, LDS Temple. They had two children.
Rose worked at Sullivan's restaurant for many years and was a waitress. She made many dear friends over her years waiting tables. Rose and Marlon resided in Cedar City, where Rose was active in her church. Rose also was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, serving in many positions as the Cedar unit's president.
Rose took great pride in her family and home, welcoming family whenever they could travel to Cedar City. She had a great love for her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, babysitting kids well into her 80's. All the kids loved spending time at "Grandma Rose's".
Rose was proceeded in death by her husband, Marlon, one sister, Jane Nunley, a son, James R. Bonzo, and a Grandson, David R. Starr. She is survived by her brothers, Kent Wood (Joyce), of Logan, Utah, and Stephen Wood (Holly), of Cedar City, Utah; Sister Ada M. Jensen, of Las Vegas, Nevada; her sons John C. Bonzo, Jr. (Bonnie) of Salt Lake City, Larry K. Bonzo, of Cedar City, and Marlon Mack Steele, Jr., of Las Vegas, Nevada; Daughters Barbara Ann Comer (Edward), of West Wendover, Nevada, and Marlena Palmer (Tracy) of Enoch, Utah; 13 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Cedar 9th Ward chapel (256 S 900 W, Cedar City, UT). Viewings will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, UT), and again on Saturday, March 23 from 9:30 - 10:30 am at the Cedar 9th Ward building. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com. The family would like to thank Brookdale Assisted Living for the help they gave during the final months of Rose's life, and to Intermountain Home and Hospice, for their help during Rose's final days.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019