Rosemary Draper
St. George - Rosemary Middaugh Draper, 79, passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving family on Aug.14, 2020 at Red Cliffs Care Center. She was born on Aug. 31, 1940 to Don Eugene Middaugh and Alta Pett. Her early childhood was spent in California. She absolutely loved the beach and even had a chance at stardom as a model for the wonder bread company. Then she moved to Utah where she attended East High School.
She married Lynn Eugene Pelletier in 1958. They had 5 children and raised them in Salt Lake City. They later divorced. Later on she married Perry Que Draper who had 6 children and they made their way to Hurricane, Utah with seven in tow. "Rosie" was very caring, loving, and generous. She was an artist, beautiful piano player, and outdoor lover. Devoted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she willingly shared her talents and gave countless hours of quiet service. She especially loved the youth and spent a lot of her time with theYoung Women, and teaching Sunday School with her husband. The two of them enjoyed working in the German Extraction program for several years. Proud of her pioneer heritage she was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She started a group called "Pioneer Spirit" trying to pass that legacy along.
Her perseverance through challenging times, her testimony of the gospel, and her unconditional love for family and others will not be forgotten. We will miss you mama and will remember your motto that "Family is Everything."
Rosemary is survived by her three daughters Lisa Best (Brent) Highland, Utah, Cheri Johnson (Dale) Hurricane, Utah, Melissa Crump, Hurricane, Utah. 32 grandchildren and 60 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Perry Que Draper, daughter Annette, son Jon, parents Don Eugene and Alta Middaugh and her sister Dorothy Nordberg.
Funeral services will be held at the Heritage Chapel, 1178 S. 700 W. in Hurricane, Utah. A view will be held from 9;30 to 10:45 amd the funeral will be at 11 a.m..Interment will be at the Hurricane Cemetery.
Additional service information can be found online at Serenitystg.com
A very special thanks to the staff at Red Cliffs Care Center and Integrated Senior Hospice Care for their years of loving service.