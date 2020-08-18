Rosemary Middaugh Draper
St. George, Utah - Rosemary Middaugh Draper, 79, passed away peacefully in the arms of her loving family on Aug. 14, 2020 at Red Cliffs Care Center. She was born on Aug. 31, 1940 to Don Eugene Middaugh and Alta Pett. Her early childhood was spent in California. She absolutely loved the beach and even had a chance at stardom as a model for the Wonder Bread Company. Later, her family moved to Utah where she attended East High School.
Rosemary married Lynn Eugene Pelletier in 1958. They had 5 beautiful children and raised them in Salt Lake City. They later divorced. In 1973, she married Perry Que Draper who had 6 children and they made their way to Hurricane, Utah with "seven in tow."
"Rosie" was very caring, loving, and generous. She spent countless hours happily serving those in need. She was a talented artist and played the piano beautifully. She loved the outdoors and found great joy being out in nature. One of her greatest joys was caring for and raising her handicapped daughter Annette who lived to be 21 years old. She was a devoted mother and loved all her children and grandchildren dearly. She always saw the best in those around her and was very proud of us all.
Rosemary was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She willingly shared her talents and gave countless hours of quiet service. She especially loved the youth and spent a lot of her time with the Young Women, and teaching Sunday School with her husband. The two of them enjoyed working in the German Extraction program for several years. Rosemary was passionate and proud of her pioneer heritage and started an organization called "Pioneer Spirit" to try and educate and keep that legacy going. She was a devoted member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Her perseverance through challenging times, her unwavering testimony of the gospel, and her unconditional love for her family, friends and others will not be forgotten. We will miss you Mama and will always remember your motto that "Family is Everything."
Rosemary is survived by her three daughters Lisa Best (Brent) Highland, Utah, Cheri Johnson (Dale) Hurricane, Utah, and Melissa Crump, Hurricane, Utah. She is also survived by her step-children Pamela Shaw (David) Garland, Utah, Richard Draper (Kelly) Ogden, Utah, Brian Draper (Terri) St. George, UT, Shari Hoover (Kenny) Mesquite, Nevada, Todd Draper (Keely) Ogden, Utah, and Daren Draper (Ronda) Cedar City, Utah along with her 32 grandchildren and 60 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Perry Que Draper, daughter Annette, son Jon, parents Don Eugene and Alta Middaugh and her sister Dorothy Nordberg.
Funeral services will be held at the Heritage Chapel, 1178 S. 700 W. in Hurricane, Utah on Saturday, August 22, 2020. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service for all those who wish to attend. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Hurricane Cemetery.
A very special thanks to the staff at Red Cliffs Care Center and Integrated Senior Hospice Care for their years of loving service. For tributes online, visit SerenityStG.com