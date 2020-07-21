Rosemary Mildred Smith Heaton



Moccasin, Arizona - Rosemary Heaton, 75, a treasured, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away (from a non-covid illness) from a massive stroke, peacefully July 20, 2020 surrounded by family and the comforts of home in Moccasin, Arizona. She had struggled the last few years with Osteoporosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and several bone surgeries which had left her in constant pain. Rosemary was born as a twin in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 26, 1945 to Edward Lorenzo and Mildred Gutke Smith. She graduated from Highland High School and attended the University of Utah where she was also a collegiate athlete in softball. She also played on the professional softball team "The Skylighters". Rosemary met Melvin when they were both working at Zions Lodge in the summer of 1967. She was a lifeguard and he was a wrangler. She married Melvin Charles Heaton on May 3, 1968 in the Salt Lake City Temple. The ceremony was performed by then Elder Spencer W. Kimball, a friend of the groom.



Rosemary returned to finish her teaching degree at SUSC in Cedar City, Utah during the winter of 1980. Her first teaching job was in Orderville, Utah. She taught 2nd and 1st grades there for 6 years. The family lived in Orderville, Glendale, Lydias Canyon, and Stout Canyon during those years. Numerous cherished friends were made during those years in Long Valley. When the job became available at the Moccasin Elementary, Mel and Rosemary returned to their home in Moccasin where she taught in the 2 room school house until her retirement in 2004. During the summer months Rosemary would play softball with the organized leagues in Fredonia and Kanab. After retirement Rosemary and Mel spent time traveling to be with their children and grandchildren. Her and her brothers spent several years in Salt Lake City rotating the caretaking of their aged mother until her death. She did the same for her mother-in-law Nora Heaton, in Kanab, Utah when Nora needed constant care the few remaining years of her life.



Rosemary was proud of serving together with her Husband in the Nauvoo Illinois Mission in 2012. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in numerous capacities including, Young Womens, Relief Society and Cub Scouts. She was always a friend to those who needed a friend. She looked for those who were in need of a friend and helped them feel included. She was always generous to her children and grandchildren.



Rosemary is survived by her husband Melvin, brothers: Wayne, Larry (her twin brother) and Merrill, Children: Kerilynn, Travis, Shelley, and Justin, 19 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Mildred and Edward Smith and grandson Mason Melvin Heaton.



A viewing will be held at Mosdell Mortuary on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 6-8 PM (Utah) with Graveside services at 9 AM (Arizona) on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Moccasin Cemetery.









