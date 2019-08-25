|
Roxanna Lucille (Friend) Finnerty
St. George - On August 3, 2019, Roxanna Lucille (Friend) Finnerty, peacefully passed away at her daughter's home in California. Roxanna was born in 1936 in a very small town in Nebraska and was raised most of her life in Hastings, Nebraska. In high school this homecoming queen met the rebel/bad boy of the school, Ron Finnerty, and fell in love. She defied her parents after graduating high school and followed him to California where he had joined the Navy and was stationed in San Diego. She lived with her aunt and uncle in the San Fernando Valley and worked for CBS Studios while she dated "her sailor". They married in their hometown of Hastings in 1956 and spent their honeymoon traveling back to California to start their life together before Ron shipped out.
After their Navy life was over they decided to stay in California, moving to several different locations in Southern California, and starting their family. Throughout the years together they started and sold several businesses. After selling their last business of 21 years in California they decided to retire and move to St. George in 2000. Both quickly learned "retirement" was not for them. Having been civic and community minded throughout their adult lives both Ron and Roxanna started volunteering in their new community.
Roxanna started volunteering as a victim advocate with the St. George Police Department's Victim Services Unit. After one year of volunteering she was asked to take over full-time as the director of the unit. So at a time when most people are a few years past retirement age another career was born. She loved her years with the police department and helping the numerous victims of crime she assisted. After 7 years with the department she again retired when Ron's illness required full-time care. After his death she again started volunteering in the community for the St. George Catholic Church's Thrift Store. She often traveled to California to visit her children and grandchildren.
Roxanna is survived by her daughter Linda, son Thomas, daughter-in-law Robin, son Jeff, his partner Linda, and son Greg. Eight grandchildren, Amanda, Kassandra, Cory, Mallory, Christopher, Camille, Courtney and Shawna, her brother and sister-in-law Patrick and Dianne Friend and her constant animal companions, Half-Pint and Molly. She is preceded in death by the love of her life of almost 61 years, Ron Finnerty, her parents, Stephen and Estella Friend, her brother Steve and sister-in-law, Jeannine Friend.
Internment of both Roxanna and Ron will be taking place in California at a later date. Roxanna's children will be hosting a casual open house at their parent's home in St. George on Saturday, September 7, from 2-4 pm. We look forward to you sharing your favorite memories of our mom with us.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1, 2019