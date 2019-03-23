Services
McMillan Mortuary
499 E. Tabernacle Street
Saint George, UT 84770
(435) 688-8880
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Garden Park 4th Ward
4484 Willoughby Drive
South Jordan, UT

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Garden Park 4th Ward
4484 Willoughby Drive
South Jordan, UT

Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Tonaquint Cemetery
St. George, UT

Salt Lake City/St. George - Royal J. Stocking, 84, of Salt Lake City passed away peacefully of old age on March 19, 2019. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend to all. Born in 1934 to Joseph and Adeline (Ingram) Stocking in Salt Lake City,

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 12 noon at the Garden Park 4th Ward, 4484 Willoughby Dr. South Jordan, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:30-11:45 am. A graveside memorial service will be held just prior to interment on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 pm at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com

Condolences may be shared at www.mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
