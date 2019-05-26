|
The family of Ruby Erickson Lapray is celebrating the life of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who passed away at her home in St. George on May 15, 2019.
Ruby was born in Hyde Park, Utah on April 24, 1927, to Allan and Maggie Erickson. She was the second girl of three, and the sixth of nine children. She came with a spirit ready to claim her place in the middle of her family. Her growing up years were lived joyfully in Smithfield, Utah. She loved and learned from her brothers and sisters and was very connected with each of them throughout her life. She is very proud to have lived 92 years.
She attended Utah State University, where her love for knowledge grew. She was an avid journal writer, photographer and scrap booker. She was a wonderful homemaker, an amazing cook, and grew beautiful rose gardens. She was a gracious hostess, everyone was always welcome in her home.
Ruby met her sweetheart, Glen Mack Lapray at a dance at the Elite Hall in Hyrum, Utah. He promised to take her dancing every Saturday night if she would marry him. They were married on June 18, 1947, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They were blessed with four children: Janet (Craig) Petersen, Dixie (Mike) Merback, Ross (Peggy) Lapray and Carl (Jennifer) Lapray; 22 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Lois (Marriner) Rigby of St. George, Utah.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and actively participated all of her life. Serving in the auxiliariesof the church brought her great joy.
Funeral Services will be held at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, at 12 noon on May 28, 2019. Visitation with family and friends will begin at 10:30 AM. Burial will be in the Logan, Utah Cemetery.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 26, 2019