Ruby Kinney
St George - Ruby Sophia Saurey Kinney, 97, passed away on January 31, 2020, in St. George, Utah. Ruby was born September 23,1922, at the family home in Hibbard, Idaho. She was the daughter of Heber Charles Saurey and Sophy Ricks Saurey. Ruby was raised on a farm, the fifth of eight children. She married Kenneth W. Kinney, on July 28, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple. Together they were blessed with five beautiful children and spent 59 years together raising their family. Ruby was a wonderful, loving, friendly, compassionate woman who touched many lives and gave willingly to anyone in need. Ruby is survived by her children, Bruce Kinney (Karen), Luann Daum (Roy), Sandra Hess (Willard), and Adele Stenquist (David). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, and a son, Ronald. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 15th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Washington Utah Buena Vista Stake Center, 860 N Fairway Dr, Washington, UT. There will be a viewing prior to the service from 10:00 to 10:30 AM. Interment immediately following the funeral service at the St. George City Cemetery. Arrangements are made under the direction of Hughes Mortuary, 1037 East 700 South, St. George, Utah (435) 674-5000. Please see www.hughesmortuary.com for a full obituary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020