Logan - Rulon Dean Bickmore, 91, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed peacefully to Heaven on November 18, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born to Rulon Smith Bickmore and Pearl LaReta Wahlen, on December 20, 1927, in Logan, Utah. Married Ida Ludene Andrews on January 8, 1953, in the Logan Temple. Survived by children, Dean, Janice B. Warner (Byron, deceased), Craig (Lori), Janae B. Smith (Marty). Funeral Services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11a.m. at the Evergreen LDS Chapel, 2125 E. Evergreen Avenue, Salt Lake City, Utah. Viewings will be held at the church Friday from 6:00-8:00p.m. and Saturday 10:00-11:00p.m. Graveside services will follow Saturday at 3:00p.m. in the Logan, Utah Cemetery. For full obituary, see www.Premierfuneral.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
