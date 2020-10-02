1/1
Rulon Kent Wood
Rulon Kent Wood

Rulon Kent Wood, age 86, was born June 15, 1934 to Rulon Samuel and Zona Seegmiller Wood in Cedar City, Utah and passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020 at his home in Logan, Utah.

Kent had an idyllic childhood in Cedar City where he enjoyed fishing, hiking, skiing and working on the family ranch. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Utah and George Washington University. On September 13, 1957, Kent married his college sweetheart, Joyce Ann Matley in the Salt Lake Temple. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, along with his children: Curtis (Lisa) Wood, Steven (Jenny) Wood, Carol (Kevin) Allred, Rulon (Jennifer) Wood, and Kate (Scott) Draper. He is survived by 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, his sister Ada Marie Jensen, and his brother Stephen (Holly) Wood.

Always a proponent of education, Kent earned a B.A. degree (University of Utah), an M.A. (University of Denver), an Ed.S. (Western Michigan University), an Ed.D. (Brigham Young University), and a post doctorate (University of Oregon). His career began with teaching at Santa Monica High School and ended as a professor after 35 years teaching at Utah State University.

A lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served as Scout Master, member of the Stake High Council, Bishop and temple ordinance worker in the Logan Temple. He also had a great love for his ancestors and pioneer heritage.

Due to COVID-19 there will be a private family service prior to interment at the Spanish Fork Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
