Russell Davis
St. George - Russell Davis, 84, of St. George, Utah, passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2019. He was born in Clay Springs, Arizona on October 29, 1934, to Melissa Perkins and Jesse Oliver Davis. He married his sweetheart, Delores Prims, on April 18, 1953. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George LDS Temple. Russ worked in the automotive body and paint industry. He was a perfectionist and it showed in his work. He eventually started his own business, Russ' Body Shop, and later, Ideal Distributors. He and Delores also owned and managed several rental properties. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with friends and family. He also enjoyed making arrowheads and listening to country music. He was a member of the St. George Lion's Club for many years. Everyone he met was a friend. He loved to visit, and he had a great sense of humor. He led by example. He was courteous, kind, and generous. He always went out of his way to help others. First and foremost, he was a family man. He loved and cared for his family deeply. He was always there to lend a helping hand and provide unconditional love, and he was dearly loved in return. He left us with so many happy memories that we will always cherish.
Russell is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Delores Davis; daughters, JoDeene (Mark) DiAmbrosio, and Teresa (Stan) McArthur; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth (Hope) Davis, Charles Davis, and Richard (Sharon) Davis; sisters, Betty Yarbrough, Bessie Bowler, and Jeanette Davis (Tom MaLone); sister-in-law, Edith Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Davis Pectol; brother, John Davis; sisters, Alice Davis and twin Ruby Spear.
The family wishes to express our love and appreciation to the wonderful caregivers from Compassionate Home Care and from Dixie Hospice.
A special thanks to Mark and Jodee, for the loving attention, care, and countless hours they spent on Dad's behalf.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. A viewing will be held at the same location from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be at the Washington City Cemetery.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019