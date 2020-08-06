Ruth Ann Eitel
Hurricane - Ruth Ann Morgan Eitel passed away on August 3, 2020 at 3:30 am, at her home in Hurricane UT. She was born in Charles, W Va. to Clementine Morgan and Fred Morgan on February 18, 1939. She married George L. Eitel, Jr. on March 28, 1958 in Charleston, W Va. and were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Ruth's Dad worked at Union Carbide in Charleston, West Va. and her mother Clementine worked at the Diamond Store as a personal shopper for their clients. Ruth had two sisters and one brother.
Ruth was the wife of a Colonel in the Army Reserves, an artist, mother and homemaker. During her married life with George she had lived in many states due to his engineering job including Louisiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Utah.
In her spare time Ruth enjoyed her hobbies as a talented artist including quilt making, watercolors and oil paint. Her greatest passion was painting the lighthouses she had visited on the east coast, particularly Cape Cod. She enjoyed reading about history, biking, running and enjoyed time with all her family. Ruth and Larry were enthusiastic travelers who enjoyed the beauty of nature together. Also, she would love to sing and had a beautiful voice like an angel.
Ruth is survived by her 3 children Kathi Stephens of Parker, CO, David Kasdan of Washington D.C., Mark Eitel and Sheri Finley of Aurora, CO. Her Grand Children include Amanda Ott married to Mark Ott, Charlotte Hafen, Heather Stephens and Tony Forlenza, Erin Finley, Cassie Finley & Cedrick James, Olivia and Kurt Harmer. Her Great Grand Children include Hayley Ott, Michael Ott, Brandon Ott, Mason Ott, Alex Campos, AnnaLee Yegee, Audrey Forlenza, Cedrick James, Jr., Aiyanna James and Roman James. Ruth is preceded by Nancy Young and Mary Lou Lauryssens.
Funeral Services will be on August 12, 2020 at 10:00 am at Ft. Logan Cemetery, 4400 W Kenyon Ave, Denver, CO 80236.
Interment will take place at the Ft. Logan Cemetery.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St, St. George, Utah.