Ruth Annie Mae Hawkes Corry Graf
St. George - Ruth Annie Mae Hawkes Corry Graf slipped peacefully into eternity on the afternoon of Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home at the SunRiver Retreat. Ruth, the only child of Robert T. and Mae Stray Hawkes, was born on March 18, 1931 in Salt Lake City.
She graduated from West High School, attended the University of Utah and graduated in 1965 with a bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts from Cal State Northridge.
Ruth and her husband Richard (Dick) Dale Graf lived 30 years in Tarzana, CA where she worked for the Los Angeles County Welfare Department. They relocated to St. George, UT in 2001 and bought a home in Bloomington with two basement storage rooms large enough to hold their lifetime collection of Christmas Village houses.
Ruth leaves behind her husband Dick Graf; daughter Suzanne Corry Chapman of Canoga Park, CA; her granddaughter Amber Gwinn of Federal Way, WA; Dick's son Dana Graf of Fort Collins, CO; Ruth's half-brother Robert Hawkes of St. George, UT; niece Donna Phillips of Salt Lake City and nephew Stan Poulton of Placentia, CA; and nieces Janet Deveraux of Payson, UT; Sharon Grix of Sandy, UT; Winnie Stark of Modesto, CA, daughter of Ruth's half-sister (deceased); and about a dozen first cousins in England.
Special thanks to the kind and accommodating staff at the SunRiver Retreat for making the last few months of Ruth's life enjoyable with fun and interesting activities, good food and new friends. Dick wants to also express gratitude to Ruth's devoted ministering sister and loving friend Paula Bown of Bloomington.
Funeral services will be held, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street. Visitation is from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. The funeral begins at 11 a.m. Ruth will be laid to rest on Monday, October 28 in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019