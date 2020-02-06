Resources
Ruth Dewey (Micki) Whiting


1943 - 2020
Ruth Dewey (Micki) Whiting Obituary
Ruth (Micki) Dewey Whiting

St. George - Ruth (Micki) Dewey Whiting our fun, beautiful, loving mother passed away suddenly on February 3, 2020 in St. George, Utah. Micki was born on January 30, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is one of seven children born to Charles and Joy Dewey. Micki grew up in Grantsville and graduated from Grantsville High School. She went on to live her life making those around her feel loved and welcomed. She enjoyed meeting new people and quickly made friends wherever she went.

Micki was an avid sports fan and loved playing, coaching and cheering on her children and grandchildren.

Micki worked as a reporter for the community newspaper and spent the majority of her career in banking.

Micki married Garald Yates. They later divorced but loved and raised five children: Denise (Todd) Gilgen, Michelle (Barry) Pitt, Nanette (Brad) Rhodes, Cheree (Travis) McCluskey, and their one and only son, the "golden boy", Darrin (Liberty) Yates. She married her sweetheart, Wayne Whiting, in St. George, Utah. They loved traveling and exploring the United States. They enjoyed playing bingo in Mesquite and taking long walks together.

Their many grandchildren and great grandchildren will miss her constant smile, pranks, and other antics.

In Micki fashion, she continues to help others.

Micki is preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Bronson Rhodes.

There will be a celebration of her life February 8, 2020 at the Utah Fire Museum.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
