Ruth Jueschke Skinner
St. George - On September 1, 2019, this sweet spirit, Ruth Jueschke Skinner, 90, completed her journey on earth. She was born on March 22, 1929 in Uelzen, Germany to William and Anna Marie Sipply Jueschke. She was the 7th of 9 children, seven lived to be adults. When she was 1 year old her family immigrated to the America, and settled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
As a child she loved to roller skate and play the piano and organ. Soon after graduating from high school her family moved to Southern California. There she meet Leo Skinner and was soon married. They were married in the Logan LDS Temple on September 16,1949. They settled down in Glendora, California where they raised their five children.
Ruth was an active member of the LDS Church where she held many positions. Some of which included Organist, Young Women's President, and Relief Society President, several times. After she and Leo retired they were Temple workers in the Los Angeles California Temple for many years.
Ruth enjoyed may things including reading, baking, and sewing. She would knit and crochet the most beautiful afghan blankets, baby blankets and baby sweater and hats. Whenever there was a neighbor, friend, family or church member who was expecting a baby, she always made something special for them.
She was a very caring, loving, and giving spirit who will be missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her husband Leo, of almost 70 years; 5 children, 17 grandchildren, and 49 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00am at the Ivins LDS Chapel located at 25 W. Center, Ivins, Utah. A viewing will be prior to services from 9:00-9:45am at the same location. Interment will be at the Ivins City Cemetery.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019