Services
McMillan Mortuary
499 E. Tabernacle Street
Saint George, UT 84770
(435) 688-8880
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Ivins LDS Chapel
25 W. Center
Ivins, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Ivins LDS Chapel
25 W. Center
Ivins, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Skinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Jueschke Skinner


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Jueschke Skinner

St. George - On September 1, 2019, this sweet spirit, Ruth Jueschke Skinner, 90, completed her journey on earth. She was born on March 22, 1929 in Uelzen, Germany to William and Anna Marie Sipply Jueschke. She was the 7th of 9 children, seven lived to be adults. When she was 1 year old her family immigrated to the America, and settled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As a child she loved to roller skate and play the piano and organ. Soon after graduating from high school her family moved to Southern California. There she meet Leo Skinner and was soon married. They were married in the Logan LDS Temple on September 16,1949. They settled down in Glendora, California where they raised their five children.

Ruth was an active member of the LDS Church where she held many positions. Some of which included Organist, Young Women's President, and Relief Society President, several times. After she and Leo retired they were Temple workers in the Los Angeles California Temple for many years.

Ruth enjoyed may things including reading, baking, and sewing. She would knit and crochet the most beautiful afghan blankets, baby blankets and baby sweater and hats. Whenever there was a neighbor, friend, family or church member who was expecting a baby, she always made something special for them.

She was a very caring, loving, and giving spirit who will be missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her husband Leo, of almost 70 years; 5 children, 17 grandchildren, and 49 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00am at the Ivins LDS Chapel located at 25 W. Center, Ivins, Utah. A viewing will be prior to services from 9:00-9:45am at the same location. Interment will be at the Ivins City Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolence may be shared at mcmillnmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now