Ruth Kay
Barrow - Ruth Kay Barrow returned to her heavenly home on April 5, 2019. She was born on January 13, 1957 in Fort Knox, Kentucky to Marie Ruth and John William Barrow and was raised in Ironton, Ohio. She grew up a sweet, kind, happy child who enjoyed playing with her younger sister Linda.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her daughter Tricia, her sister Linda (Greg) Bookhardt, her niece Melissa (Rob) Allen, and great nephew Joshua Delk. Ruth's greatest pride was being a mother to her beloved daughter Tricia. She was most grateful for her daughter's support and unconditional love.
Ruth was devoted to God and was faithful in the gospel of Jesus Christ. She was endowed in the Columbus Ohio Temple, and enjoyed attending the temple throughout her life. Ruth devoted much of her adult life to her family history and served many years as a family history specialist, helping to connect people to their ancestors. Ruth loved missionaries and referred to herself as a "missionary mom" to the many elders and sisters with whom she served in Ohio and Florida. Ruth held a special appreciation for her ward Bishops and deeply valued their love, concern and counsel. She also enjoyed many friendships in the Hillcrest Ward and was grateful for their countless acts of love, kindness and service.
Ruth had a sincere interest in people and was thrilled when friends called or visited. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a joyful smile, and a mischievous gleam in her eyes. Ruth could also be firm and plain spoken, especially when advocating for the disabled, the homeless, or the downtrodden. Ruth looked forward to playing Santa Claus at Christmas time, participating in parades, attending concerts, and traveling to the national parks and other beautiful sites in vans she nicknamed "Angel" and "Baby." Blessed with a beautiful voice, Ruth could often be found listening to and singing along with gospel music and primary songs. She especially enjoyed the Osmonds and the Oak Ridge Boys and proudly displayed photographs of her meeting both groups.
Ruth suffered for many years with Multiple Sclerosis, and fought the disease courageously as her body continued to suffer the effects of the disease. Ruth raised awareness and funds to help find a cure for MS, and her fundraising team, "Sunshines Pals," was consistently a leading team in the state. In tribute to her many years volunteering for the MS Society, Cedar City proudly named September 29th as "Ruth Barrow Day."
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Southern Utah Mortuary at 190 North 300 West in Cedar City, UT. A visitation will be held at Southern Utah Mortuary from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.
Special thanks to St George Rehab and Cedar Health and Rehabilitation. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints mission fund and the National MS Society.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019