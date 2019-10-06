Services
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Enterprise Stake Center
80 South Center Street
Enterprise, UT
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Enterprise Stake Center
80 South Center Street
Enterprise, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Enterprise Stake Center
80 South Center Street
Enterprise, UT
1933 - 2019
Ruth Pickering Obituary
Ruth Pickering

Enterprise - Etta Ruth Bagshaw Pickering, 85, slipped peacefully from this life October 2, 2019 in St, George, Utah, to be with her beloved husband and other cherished family members. Ruth was born December 19, 1933 to Moroni Josephus and Rosetta Swapp Bagshaw in Overton, Nevada.

Ruth married Willard Richards Pickering in the St. George Temple on June 25, 1952, just three days after she graduated from high school.

Through her high school years, Ruth participated in various musical operettas, where she was able to share her beautiful soprano voice. She shared that talent of singing in many church meetings and many other events.

After Ruth and Willard's marriage, they moved to Washington State where Willard was stationed in the Army. After his service, they moved to Enterprise where Willard bought and took over his father's farm. Ruth spent many hours alongside of her sweetheart, helping with the farm. They were married over 66 years.

Ruth was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many callings. She enjoyed serving as the Primary President two different times and also the Choir Director for many years.

Ruth is survived by her five children: Dave (Shirley) Pickering, Eric (LaDawna) Pickering, Camie (Lynn) Foremaster, all of Enterprise, UT, Dana (Teresa) Pickering of St. George, UT, and Marlene Mendenhall (the late Ray) and (Darrell Unger) of Forks, Washington; 26 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way; and two sisters: Evelyn Shaver and Anna Steib. She is preceded in death by her husband, Willard Richards Pickering; her parents; two sisters: Verna and Rena; two brothers: Melvin and Bobby; one grandson, Steven Pickering; and a son-in-law, Ray Mendenhall.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Enterprise Stake Center, 80 South Center Street, Enterprise, Utah. Visitations will be held Sunday, October 6th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday, prior to services, at 9:30 a.m. both at the church. Interment will be in the Winsor Memorial Cemetery, Enterprise, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
