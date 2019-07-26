Services
Myers Mortuary
205 South 1st East
Brigham City, UT 84302
(435) 723-8484
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Cedar City West Stake Center
725 South 1100 West
Cedar City, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar City West Stake Center
725 South 1100 West
Cedar City, UT
Rylan Dean Maurer


1988 - 2019
Rylan Dean Maurer Obituary
Rylan Dean Maurer

Perry - Rylan Dean Maurer, 30, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at his home in Perry, UT.

He was born September 3, 1988 in St. George, UT a son of Rickey Dean and Margaret Florence Foley Maurer. Rylan was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother and uncle. Family was always his number 1. He loved being a dad to his sweet Griffin.

He was raised in Cedar City, UT and graduated from Cedar High School where he enjoyed swimming, cross country, track, soccer and band. He went on to attend SUU and Utah State where he participated in Air Force ROTC program.

Rylan served in the Belgium Brussels/Netherlands Mission.

He married Brooke Hirschi on September 27, 2012 in the Brigham City Utah Temple.

Rylan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved the gospel. He served in the Elders Quorum Presidency and taught Primary and loved to teach others in various callings. Rylan was an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed camping, coyote hunting, and taking things apart to see how they worked and putting them back together. He worked for the BLM fire crew during the summers. Rylan was known for his contagious laugh and was always positive of others. He was a good role model and had an incredible work ethic.

Surviving are his sweetheart Brooke, son Griffin; parents: Rickey & Margaret Maurer; siblings: Shaye (Brent) Springall; Casey Maurer; Trenton Maurer; grandmother Geraldine Maurer; parents-in-law: Dennis and Kristen Hirschi; brother-in-law, Trevor (Emily) Hirschi; sister-in-law, Hallie Hirschi; nieces: Roxana, Ruby, Rylee; and his much loved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by his grandparents: Arthur Dean Maurer; Thomas Foley and Mary Leone Foley.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at the Cedar City West Stake Center 725 South 1100 West, Cedar City, UT. Visitations will be Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT and on Saturday from 11:30a.m.-12:30p.m. at the church prior to services.

Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 26, 2019
