|
|
Samuel "Sam" Cutler
Paragonah - Samuel Scott Cutler, age 86, passed away June 11, 2019 in Paragonah, Utah. He was born May 2, 1933 in Kanab, Utah to Van Dean and Cortella Leigh Cutler. He spent his early years in Kanab; House Rock, Arizona; and Cedar City, Utah. He had a happy boyhood spending much time outdoors, mostly barefoot, playing with his younger brother and neighborhood friends.
The family settled in Cedar City where he went to school through high school. Upon graduating, he went immediately into the Marine Corps. Sam was proud of his service to our country. He served in the Korean War for three years. After coming home, he married Darlos Young. They were later divorced. He met and married Patricia Topham, and settled in Paragonah. He drove heavy equipment on construction jobs building roads, subdivisions, and golf courses. He loved his work. He served in two bishoprics as well as many other LDS positions. He served many years on the Paragonah Town Board as well.
Sam is survived by his wife Patsy of Paragonah, son Marson (Jane) Keller of Kanab, daughter Kimberly Ann (Albert) Hyatt of Graceland, Texas, son Robert Dean (Michelle) Cutler of Cedar City, daughter Laura Sue Cutler of Paragonah, 11 Grandchildren, and 19 Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1pm. Viewings will be held Friday, June 14th from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm and Saturday, June 15th from 12:00pm-12:45pm at the Paragonah Ward Chapel.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 13, 2019