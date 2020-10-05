Samuel Neil Gentry
Cedar City, Utah - Samuel Neil Gentry of Cedar City, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born on December 1, 1940 in Cedar City to parents Samuel Madsen Gentry and Odessa Baldwin Gentry. He was one of two children with his older sister ReNée. Neil graduated from Cedar High in 1959 and served an LDS mission in the Preston, England mission. He married his high school sweetheart, LeeAnn Dorrity, later divorced. He met and then married, Della Puffer, who loved and supported him through his final years.
He passed away 50 yards from where he was born. He was well loved in the community and had many long-time friends in the area. He owned his own milk delivery business, moving and storage business, and drive-in-diner. He retired from the Cedar City Fire Department and was a Cedar City Temple worker after it was built. His passion in life was restoring old cars, playing cards with his friends, dancing with Della, telling jokes and laughing. He never met a stranger. He will be forever loved and missed by all those that knew him.
He is survived by his wife Della, his children Michon (Daniel) Robinson and Brantz (Elna) Gentry; his sister, ReNée Palmer, stepsons Mike (Renata) Speir and Cory Speir; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Odessa. His brother-in-law's, Roland Palmer, Ronald Puffer, Gary Puffer and stepson Tony Speir.
We want to offer heartfelt thanks to all who helped take care of him during his final days.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00am at the Cedar 4th Ward chapel (500 W 400N, Cedar City, UT, with viewings held the Friday, October 9, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00pm at Southern Utah Mortuary, and Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:45-10:45 am at the Cedar 4th Ward building. There will be a vintage car procession to Cedar City Cemetery. Interment will be under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
.