Cedar City - Sandra Fife Olds, age 79, passed away March 15, 2020 In Enoch, Utah. Sandy was born in Cedar City, Utah to Furl and Viola Fife on February 26,1941. Her family later moved to Las Vegas Nv where she spent her childhood. She graduated from Las Vegas High in 1959. Sandy met the love of her life Delynn Olds and they married August 4, 1961 in Las Vegas NV. They moved back to Cedar City and raised their 4 children, Dar, DeeAnn, Glade and Debbie. Sandy made it her mission in life to make sure all her kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews had handmade quilts. She also loved to crochet and had a huge garden every summer. Sandy worked at Coleman company and Smead. She loved to spend time with her grandkids. She is survived by her children Dar (Dave) Perkins, DeeAnn (Joe) Nolan, Glade (Yvonne) Olds, and Debbie (Darren Jones) Robinson. Her loving Brother Scott (Lynne) Fife, Brother-in-laws Lee Tommy Olds and Ira Schoppmann, 10 grandchildren and 13 Great grandchildren. Also many nieces and nephews, She is preceded in death by her husband Delynn Olds, Sister-in-laws Beverly Schoppmann and Kathy Olds Brother-in-law Jay Don Olds, Grandsons David and Shawn Perkins. A viewing will be held at Affordable Funeral Services on Friday March 20th from 12:00 to 1:30 pm (2002 North Main Street) A graveside service will be at the Cedar City Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020