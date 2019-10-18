|
Sara Ann Orton Urie
St. George - Sara Ann Orton Urie, 83, passed on Monday night, October 14, 2019. This left a tremendous void in many lives. She was born in Panguitch, Utah on March 31, 1936 to Orien and Wilma Orton, lifelong Panguitch residents. The Ortons had a sawmill near Panguitch Lake for many years and she spent her summers at the lake growing up.
Sara was the youngest of four children and with her passing all of those siblings have left us. There were two brothers: Bill and Frank; and two sisters: Emma and Sara.
She was a 1954 graduate of Panguitch High, of which she was very proud. She believed firmly in the blessings brought by education. During her many years working at the U of U she always took advantage of being able to take courses and learn something new.
While raising her family in Richfield, she taught many kids to play piano and worked at the elementary school as a teacher's aide. Everyone loved her and we were always proud to say that she was our mom.
Sara always treated everyone with kindness and respect. She was raised by people who believed in personal responsibility and in the duty and obligation of making your way through life. She lived her life this way.
She was well informed and had her own opinions of which she was not shy. She really loved being exposed to the people she met and cultures she encountered during her years at the U of U and spoke of her time there frequently and fondly.
She loved all animals - especially cats, many that benefited from her largess through the years. She cheerfully donated to any cause if asked and did not care for hunting, an opinion she expressed in print.
Sara was married twice during her life. She was married first to Brent Hatch. They had two children, Rachel and Mitchel. She dearly loved her four grandchildren and her six great-grandchildren. Her pride was boundless. Sara and Brent were later divorced and Sara married Miles Urie in the early '90's. Together they left Salt Lake for the warmer climates of St. George for many years. Miles passed away in 2017 and she spent the rest of her time in their home in St. George.
She was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She believed in the doctrine strongly and lived her life accordingly. She was not judgmental or preachy. She truly lived and let live - another reason to love her. She fulfilled many church callings - whenever called upon - and served her fellow man cheerfully.
We will miss her and we will collectively need to try a little harder to make up for her absence.
Sara is survived by her two children: Rachel Hatch Auernig, Hurricane, Utah and Mitchel Brent Hatch, Panguitch Lake, Utah. She is also survived by her four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
We, the family, wish to express our deep gratitude to the wonderful staff at Beehive Homes-Coral Canyon for their patience and tender loving care given to our mother in her final months of life. In addition, we will be forever grateful for the staff at Applegate Homecare and Hospice for their loving care and guidance during the last few months.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., with a visitation at 11:00 a.m., at the LDS Meetinghouse located at 415 Westridge Drive, St. George, Utah. Graveside services will be held in Panguitch at a future date.
