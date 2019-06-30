Scott Henry Day



St. George - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Scott Henry Day at the age of 56 on June 25, 2019 in St. George, Utah.



Scott was born in Oakland, California on May 9, 1963, but was later raised in Taylorsville and Payson, Utah, and spent most of his adult married life in the St. George, Utah area.



He graduated from Payson High School, doing well in academics and all sports, and graduated from Brigham Young University.



Scott started his career in the technology field, but after a few years changed to his real passion of teaching. He taught at Snow Canyon Middle and High School, Lava Ridge Intermediate and Dixie Middle School and loved working with his students.



From the day he was born, he loved both playing and watching all sports, especially basketball, football, baseball, and golf, and over the last several years loved traveling with his wife and doing many projects on his homes.



Scott served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in San Jose, California and returned home to marry his high school sweetheart, Nanette Riley Day, in the Salt Lake City Temple, for all eternity on August 8, 1986. They were blessed with five beautiful children, three of whom preceded Scott in death. He will be known eternally to those who knew him best as a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, and uncle, and as someone who always had a great sense of humor and made everyone around him better for having known him.



In addition to the many outward things Scott was known for, he will always be most admired for how he met the many health challenges he and his family went through in their family life, especially with his children, and the way he showed love, support, and patience to each of them during those times, especially his wife.



Scott served in many various callings in the Church, however, the greatest calling he exemplified most was that of a good neighbor and friend.



Scott is survived and will be loved and missed by his wife, Nanette; sons, Dallas and Spencer; daughter-in-law, McKensy; and his father, George. Scott is now however, able to join his children: Dawson, McKenzie, and Parker; and his mother, Fern.



Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Foremaster Ridge Ward Chapel, 912 South 1740 East, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Sunday evening from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd. and Monday, prior to services, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place Monday, July 1st at 3:00 p.m. in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 South 400 East, Springville, Utah.



Although his family knows Scott continues to lives on, he will nevertheless be truly missed.