St. George - Shandra Lee Brownstein, 67, passed away Thursday May 9, 2019 at her home in St. George, Utah. Shandra will be remembered by many names: Sandy, Sandra, Giggles, Auntie, Grandma. Sandy is survived by her son Jeremy Brownstein and daughter Shelly Marquez, her five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Sandy will be remembered as a loving mother, an award-winning poet, a comedian, and a resilient woman who overcame many obstacles in her life. She brought joy to everyone she came in contact with. Sandy would say her biggest accomplishment was the success of her children, daughter Shelly mother of five beautiful children and her son Jeremy a psychotherapist, professor, and entrepreneur. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 2, 2019