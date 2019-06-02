Resources
More Obituaries for Shandra Brownstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shandra Lee Brownstein

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shandra Lee Brownstein Obituary
Shandra Lee Brownstein

St. George - Shandra Lee Brownstein, 67, passed away Thursday May 9, 2019 at her home in St. George, Utah. Shandra will be remembered by many names: Sandy, Sandra, Giggles, Auntie, Grandma. Sandy is survived by her son Jeremy Brownstein and daughter Shelly Marquez, her five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Sandy will be remembered as a loving mother, an award-winning poet, a comedian, and a resilient woman who overcame many obstacles in her life. She brought joy to everyone she came in contact with. Sandy would say her biggest accomplishment was the success of her children, daughter Shelly mother of five beautiful children and her son Jeremy a psychotherapist, professor, and entrepreneur. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.